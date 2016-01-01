Jenae Becker, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenae Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenae Becker, OTR
Overview
Jenae Becker, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Jenae Becker works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenae Becker?
About Jenae Becker, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1538501036
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenae Becker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jenae Becker using Healthline FindCare.
Jenae Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenae Becker works at
Jenae Becker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenae Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenae Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenae Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.