Jena Pinkos, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Jena Pinkos, PA is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA. 

Jena Pinkos works at Exeter Healthways in Reading, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Exeter Healthways
    3909 Perkiomen Ave, Reading, PA 19606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 779-4786
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Jena is an excellent Physicians Assistant and is very knowledgeable and reliable. She constantly focuses on providing the best patient care that she can. She is flexible in terms of the type of visit she provides be it in person or via TeleHealth. That's very important during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if you have many preexisting conditions as I do. Regardless of the type of visit, it's always quality time that she spends with you providing compassionate care and answering your Healthcare questions.
    David L Kline — Apr 04, 2021
    About Jena Pinkos, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467443739
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jena Pinkos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jena Pinkos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jena Pinkos works at Exeter Healthways in Reading, PA. View the full address on Jena Pinkos’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jena Pinkos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jena Pinkos.

