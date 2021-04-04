Jena Pinkos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jena Pinkos, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jena Pinkos, PA is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA.
Jena Pinkos works at
Locations
Exeter Healthways3909 Perkiomen Ave, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 779-4786
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jena is an excellent Physicians Assistant and is very knowledgeable and reliable. She constantly focuses on providing the best patient care that she can. She is flexible in terms of the type of visit she provides be it in person or via TeleHealth. That's very important during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if you have many preexisting conditions as I do. Regardless of the type of visit, it's always quality time that she spends with you providing compassionate care and answering your Healthcare questions.
About Jena Pinkos, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467443739
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Jena Pinkos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jena Pinkos.
