See All Nurse Practitioners in Tyler, TX
Jena Decanter, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jena Decanter, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jena Decanter, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX. 

Jena Decanter works at Ut Health East Texas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Whitehouse, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    ETMC Urgent Care
    6210 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 893-9698
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ETMC First Physicians
    601 State Highway 110 N # O, Whitehouse, TX 75791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 839-0374
  3. 3
    Uthet Urology Tyler
    700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 700, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 262-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jena Decanter?

    Mar 31, 2022
    I have been seeing Jena Decanter, FNP for my primary care within the last year. Each visit she is friendly, compassionate, and very thorough and very knowledgeable in the care that she provides. She listens to my concerns, she takes the time to educate me on my health issues as well as always including wellness promotion /disease prevention strategies in each visit. She realizes that a good patient/provider relationship is essential to overall quality healthcare. She is easy to communicate with and will provide any follow up information that you need in a timely manner. Scheduling an appointment with her is easy as well. I am very happy with the care that she provides and I highly recommend her to anyone seeking a primary care provider.
    April Brown — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jena Decanter, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jena Decanter, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jena Decanter to family and friends

    Jena Decanter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jena Decanter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jena Decanter, FNP.

    About Jena Decanter, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215306584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jena Decanter, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jena Decanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jena Decanter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jena Decanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jena Decanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jena Decanter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jena Decanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jena Decanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jena Decanter, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.