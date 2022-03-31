Jena Decanter, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jena Decanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jena Decanter, FNP
Overview
Jena Decanter, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
Jena Decanter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ETMC Urgent Care6210 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (800) 893-9698Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday12:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
ETMC First Physicians601 State Highway 110 N # O, Whitehouse, TX 75791 Directions (903) 839-0374
-
3
Uthet Urology Tyler700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 700, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 262-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jena Decanter?
I have been seeing Jena Decanter, FNP for my primary care within the last year. Each visit she is friendly, compassionate, and very thorough and very knowledgeable in the care that she provides. She listens to my concerns, she takes the time to educate me on my health issues as well as always including wellness promotion /disease prevention strategies in each visit. She realizes that a good patient/provider relationship is essential to overall quality healthcare. She is easy to communicate with and will provide any follow up information that you need in a timely manner. Scheduling an appointment with her is easy as well. I am very happy with the care that she provides and I highly recommend her to anyone seeking a primary care provider.
About Jena Decanter, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215306584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER
Frequently Asked Questions
Jena Decanter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jena Decanter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jena Decanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jena Decanter works at
2 patients have reviewed Jena Decanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jena Decanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jena Decanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jena Decanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.