Jemour Maddux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jemour Maddux, ABPP
Jemour Maddux, ABPP is a Psychologist in Hackensack, NJ.
Lamb and Maddux Ltd. Liability Co.90 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (212) 810-6365
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was thorough and explained what was going on and what to expect for our 16 year old son who lost his close friend. It put both my husband and myself at ease and gave us a sense of relief as we are going through a very rough time. My main concern was finding someone that he would connect with and fortunately, I lucked out, because Dr. Maddux was perfect for my son. I would highly recommend Dr. Maddux. He was great!!
- Psychology
- English
Jemour Maddux accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jemour Maddux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Jemour Maddux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jemour Maddux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jemour Maddux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jemour Maddux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.