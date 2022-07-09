Jemie Russell is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jemie Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jemie Russell
Overview
Jemie Russell is a Counselor in Seminole, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10823 Seminole Blvd Ste 1B, Seminole, FL 33778 Directions (727) 480-8546
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Jemie is an amazing Doctor and human being. She has helped me so much. I am so thankful that I found her.
About Jemie Russell
- Counseling
- English, French
- 1760542534
Education & Certifications
- Muhlenberg Med Ctr
- American University Of Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon and New York, Ny
