Jemelie Dela Cruz, PT

Physical Therapy
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Jemelie Dela Cruz, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Jemelie Dela Cruz works at Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC)
    157 E 86th St Frnt 2, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 831-3315
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 13, 2020
Very grateful to Jem. My mom and I would like to express our gratitude to Jem for her sincere effort and patience in helping us. I wasn't expecting my mom would like her because we've been to many PT centers and my mom dislikes all of them. My mom has a complicated medical background and I had right knee ACL reconstruction 4 months ago. I'm not a professional sports person but she treated me like I am. 4 months of rehabilitation with Jem wasn't easy but it's all worth it! Now, I'm back to my normal routine and playing sports again. Even my Doctor was amazed and happy with the result of my therapy. I recommended Jem to my friend who had a surgery last December and he is very satisfied to have her as his physical therapist. I would always recommend Jem to people I know who wants to have a real physical therapy service and a caring therapist.
Deron Friedman — Jan 13, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jemelie Dela Cruz, PT
About Jemelie Dela Cruz, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093224479
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jemelie Dela Cruz, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jemelie Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jemelie Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jemelie Dela Cruz works at Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC) in New York, NY. View the full address on Jemelie Dela Cruz’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Jemelie Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jemelie Dela Cruz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jemelie Dela Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jemelie Dela Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

