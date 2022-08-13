Jellirica Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jellirica Peters
Overview
Jellirica Peters is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2121 Biscayne Blvd # 1013, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (855) 306-7786
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jellirica Peters?
I found Jellirica not only very easy to talk to, but to be clearly well-informed about mental conditions and the medications that can help improve those conditions. She can be found at brightside.com., as of this review.
About Jellirica Peters
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962904722
Frequently Asked Questions
Jellirica Peters accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jellirica Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jellirica Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jellirica Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jellirica Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jellirica Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.