Jeiny Zapata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeiny Zapata, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeiny Zapata, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Jeiny Zapata works at
Locations
-
1
Mt.pleasant H.s. Clinic434 Mount Pleasant Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (888) 612-7242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeiny Zapata?
About Jeiny Zapata, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750548665
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeiny Zapata accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeiny Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeiny Zapata works at
4 patients have reviewed Jeiny Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeiny Zapata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeiny Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeiny Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.