Jeffry Manasse, PSY
Overview
Jeffry Manasse, PSY is a Psychologist in Naperville, IL.
Locations
- 1 608 S Washington St Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 305-0075
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I came to him because my adult children all believed I had ADHD. I expected to go there and be asked some questions and get a diagnosis. I ended up doing extensive testing and found out that in fact do have ADHD. I got medicated and my life has changed. He was very kind. Had a sense of humor and very thorough. I even sent my daughter to see him after a suicide attempt. He helped her and sent her to a therapist who gave her a tremendous amount of help. She's happy and expecting her first child.
About Jeffry Manasse, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1568470771
