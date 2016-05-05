Dr. Jeffrey Woosley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woosley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Woosley, DC is a Chiropractor in Texarkana, TX.
Woosley Chiropractic Clinic1018 Olive St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 793-3532
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Woosley knew what was wrong right away. He made you feel comfortable while being treated. He was also very honest about what he could do to help me with the pinched nerves in my neck.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1902849896
Dr. Woosley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woosley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Woosley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woosley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woosley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woosley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.