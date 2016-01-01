See All Ophthalmologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD

Ophthalmology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana Univeristy School Of Optometry.

Dr. Wildridge works at Texas Vision & Laser Center in McKinney, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Duncanville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Vision & Laser Center
    2600 W University Dr Ste 101, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 548-2015
  2. 2
    Texas Vision and Laser Center
    8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 548-2015
  3. 3
    Total Eye Care
    388 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX 75137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 296-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications
Diabetic Eye Disease
Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications
Diabetic Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wildridge?

    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wildridge to family and friends

    Dr. Wildridge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wildridge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770753568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana Univeristy School Of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wildridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wildridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wildridge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wildridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wildridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wildridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Wildridge, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.