Dr. Jeffrey West, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey West, DC is a Chiropractor in Newark, DE. 

Dr. West works at Be Truly Well Chiropractic & Day Spa in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Be Truly Well LLC
    19a Haines St, Newark, DE 19711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 525-4343
  2. 2
    Be Truly Well LLC
    218 E Main St Ste 112, Newark, DE 19711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Concussion
Foot Pain
Headache
Concussion
Foot Pain
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Concussion Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jeffrey West, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154337897
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey West, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. West works at Be Truly Well Chiropractic & Day Spa in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. West’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

