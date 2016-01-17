Dr. Jeffrey West, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey West, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey West, DC is a Chiropractor in Newark, DE.
Locations
Be Truly Well LLC19a Haines St, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 525-4343
Be Truly Well LLC218 E Main St Ste 112, Newark, DE 19711 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- State Farm
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. West fixed by back and while doing so we discussed my husband's Chron's Disease of which he had for 25 years. He recommended taking the Innate Lifestyle Program, which he did. For the last five years, my husband has been pain free and prescription medicine free with yearly colonoscopies to prove this lifestyle program is working!
About Dr. Jeffrey West, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1154337897
Education & Certifications
- Penn State
Frequently Asked Questions
