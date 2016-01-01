Jeffrey Walter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Walter, PA-C
Overview
Jeffrey Walter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Jeffrey Walter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Walter?
About Jeffrey Walter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184622144
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Walter works at
2 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.