Jeffrey Viveiros, NP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (100)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeffrey Viveiros, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in East Greenwich, RI. 

Jeffrey Viveiros works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI
    1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 885-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives

Treatment frequency



Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
Melanoma
Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Phototherapy
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Primary Hyperhidrosis
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Vitiligo
Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2022
    I felt completely comfortable. He was kind and put me at ease. He was very knowledgeable and gave a complete thorough skin exam. I was happy with my visit and will be seeing him again. Highly recommend.
    About Jeffrey Viveiros, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740666932
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Viveiros, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Viveiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Viveiros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Viveiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Viveiros works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Jeffrey Viveiros’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Viveiros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Viveiros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Viveiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Viveiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

