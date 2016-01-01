Dr. Jeffrey Varanelli, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Varanelli, OD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Varanelli, OD is an Optometrist in Warren, MI.
Dr. Varanelli works at
Locations
-
1
Simone Eye Center - Piero Simone29245 Ryan Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 276-7984
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Varanelli, OD
- Optometry
- English, Italian
- 1396792016
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varanelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varanelli works at
Dr. Varanelli speaks Italian.
