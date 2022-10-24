See All Physicians Assistants in Cumming, GA
Jeffrey Trimble, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Jeffrey Trimble, PA is a Physician Assistant in Cumming, GA. 

Jeffrey Trimble works at Northside Hospital Sports Medicine Network in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

    Northside Forsyth
    2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 305, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 847-4230
    Monday
    7:45am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 3:30pm

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 24, 2022
    I highly recommend Jeffrey Trimble. He explains things and is understanding about my pain/issues. He appeared to be very knowledgeable and helpful.
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1285600064
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Jeffrey Trimble, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Trimble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Trimble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Trimble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Trimble works at Northside Hospital Sports Medicine Network in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Jeffrey Trimble’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Trimble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Trimble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Trimble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Trimble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

