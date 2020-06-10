See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ogden, UT
Jeffrey Tesch, MS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jeffrey Tesch, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jeffrey Tesch, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ogden, UT. 

Jeffrey Tesch works at The Parent Coach, LLC in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Parent Coach, LLC
    3500 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 628-3259

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Antisocial Behavior Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hyperactive Behavior Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeffrey Tesch?

    Jun 10, 2020
    Jeff is extremely knowledgeable and professional. He is able to provide information in a relevant context that is easy to apply in the real world struggles I face day to day. He has taught me a lot about about healthy relationships and parenting as well as self evaluation and self care. He is friendly and caring but holds you to a high standard of progress and development, which has been very helpful in meeting my goals. He has such a broad range of ideas and extremely valuable knowledge that I have been able to put to work in my life, from relationship assessment to human development to emotional development and regulation and even special needs parenting. He has had so much real world experience working with people in so many walks of life that he has a remarkable capacity to help people learn what they need to have great relationships and live happy, healthy, lives.
    Diana Godwin — Jun 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeffrey Tesch, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Tesch, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Tesch to family and friends

    Jeffrey Tesch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeffrey Tesch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Tesch, MS.

    About Jeffrey Tesch, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346304599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Utah State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Tesch, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Tesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Tesch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Tesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Tesch works at The Parent Coach, LLC in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Jeffrey Tesch’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Tesch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Tesch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Tesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Tesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeffrey Tesch, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.