See All Physicians Assistants in Rochester, NY
Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY. 

Jeffrey Tatar works at Center Dermatology Linden Oaks in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center Dermatology Linden Oaks
    20 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-9770
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeffrey Tatar?

    Jan 07, 2022
    Took my 95 year old mom there to remove a growth on her chin that was enlarging rapidly over the past week. Jeff took her into a patient room in a timely manner and examined her, then explained what he thought it was and what he would do with it. He listened to her and my questions and answered them well. He removed the growth from her chin just as he said he would with a minimal amount of pain. He took his time and explained how to care for it in the coming days and answered questions. Said he will contact us with pathology results to plan for further care if necessary. Jeff showed respect to both of us and a knowledge of her condition. Would definitely recommend him to anybody else.
    Darrell Vasseur, son of Barbara Reybrouck — Jan 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Tatar to family and friends

    Jeffrey Tatar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeffrey Tatar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C.

    About Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245401348
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Tatar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Tatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Tatar works at Center Dermatology Linden Oaks in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Jeffrey Tatar’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Tatar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Tatar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Tatar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Tatar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.