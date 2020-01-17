See All Chiropractors in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC

Chiropractic
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC is a Chiropractor in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Life University Marietta, Ga.

Dr. Stepanek works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
    1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 570-7670
  2
    Sebastian Chiropractic
    1627 US Highway 1 Ste 111, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 388-1148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling
Fibromyalgia
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Lower Back Injuries
Migraine
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Sports Injuries
Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2020
    IT'D BEING WONDERFUL, TRUSTWORTHY. I'D FOUND GREAT RESULTS. I'M THANKFULLY HEALED FROM A 24/7 PAIN IN MY LOWER BACK, AFTER A SERIES OF SPINAL DECOMPRESSION THERAPY. DOCTOR AND TEAM ARE COMMITTED TO EXCELLENCE. DR. STEPANEK KNOWS WELL HIS BUSINESS; HE SEEMED TO SEE THOUGH THE INNER PART OF MY TROUBLED VERTEBRATES AFTER I POINTED OUT MY SITUATION. THIS ONLY COMES FROM DEDICATION AND EXPERIENCE. I'M VERY PLEASED TO TELL OTHERS THAT I DIDN'T HAD TO HAVE SURGERY AFTER ALL.
    MARCOS — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC

    Chiropractic
    • Chiropractic
    26 years of experience
    • 26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1669653994
    • 1669653994
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sebastian Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    • Life University Marietta, Ga
    Indian River State College
    • Indian River State College
