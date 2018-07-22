See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD

Optometry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Silbernagel works at EyeCare Optical in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sweetwater, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EyeCare Optical Hardin Valley
    10841 HARDIN VALLEY RD, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 288-3235
  2. 2
    Eyedoc, pc
    10745 Kingston Pike # Costco, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 288-3235
  3. 3
    Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD
    2607 Kingston Pike Ste 182, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 540-1777
  4. 4
    Foster Family Eyecare
    689A New Highway 68, Sweetwater, TN 37874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 337-9222
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2018
    He spent so much time taking care of my son. We had a lot of concerns and he went above and beyond. I highly recommend him.
    Missy Owens in TN — Jul 22, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326088410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Eye Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Little Rock Va Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Orleans
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbernagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silbernagel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silbernagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbernagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbernagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbernagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbernagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

