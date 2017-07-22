Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Schulman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schulman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Burke, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9000b Crownwood Ct, Burke, VA 22015 Directions (703) 978-3998
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulman?
One of the best therapists I have ever seen. I can reach him whenever. He has reccomended the treatment that really helped me. He provides a comfortable place to share what I have been to scared to share with others.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schulman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275558454
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.