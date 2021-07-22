Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC is a Chiropractor in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
Summit Ave Medical5 Summit Ave Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-5366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schlesinger is a wonderful practitioner. He takes the time to fully understand your concerns. His treatments have been successful in treating my condition. I whole heartily recommend Dr Schlesinger.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC
- Chiropractic
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427058247
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- New York Chiropractic College
