Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC

Chiropractic
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC is a Chiropractor in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Schlesinger works at Summit Avenue Medical in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Ave Medical
    5 Summit Ave Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-5366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Electrical Muscle Stimulation Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Dr Schlesinger is a wonderful practitioner. He takes the time to fully understand your concerns. His treatments have been successful in treating my condition. I whole heartily recommend Dr Schlesinger.
    Mark — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427058247
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schlesinger, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger works at Summit Avenue Medical in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schlesinger’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

