Dr. Jeffrey Santee, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Santee works at Summit Clinical Services in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.