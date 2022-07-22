Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Roth, OD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Roth, OD is an Optometrist in Syracuse, NY.
Locations
Roth Vision Care Doctor of Optometry Pllc725 Erie Blvd W, Syracuse, NY 13204 Directions (315) 475-2778
Leslie D. Woodcock Jr. M.d. Pllc5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3L, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2211
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He spent time to get to know me and thoroughly explain what my eye[roblems were and what we should do. I trust him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Roth, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.