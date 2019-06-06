See All Surgical Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Surgical Assistance
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Jeffrey Probst, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Jeffrey Probst works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 505-4875
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    4.5
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 06, 2019
Jeff and Dr. Alsina were very courteous and helpful from the time we met them in the hospital to the several follow up appointments needed. We have seen Jeff a few times in the office now. He is very kind and takes his time with my mom and the different family members that bring her to the office.
    Surgical Assistance
    English
    Male
    1417912007
    Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Jeffrey Probst, PA-C is accepting new patients.

    Jeffrey Probst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Probst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Jeffrey Probst works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC.

    35 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Probst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Probst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Probst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

