Dr. Jeffrey Pettigrew, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettigrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Pettigrew, OD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Pettigrew, OD is an Optometrist in Norman, OK.
Dr. Pettigrew works at
Locations
-
1
Norman Vision Clinic Pllc2501 Boardwalk, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 321-2155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pettigrew?
Very good. He is outgoing and engaging. Very thorough exam.
About Dr. Jeffrey Pettigrew, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1497894844
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettigrew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettigrew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettigrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettigrew works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettigrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettigrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettigrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettigrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.