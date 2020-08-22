See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Martin, OD

Optometry
5 (618)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Martin, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Martin works at Clear View Vision Care in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear View Vision Care
    2233 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 327-9411
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops

Treatment frequency



Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Hutterite Type Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 618 ratings
    Patient Ratings (618)
    5 Star
    (531)
    4 Star
    (65)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Martin, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518081058
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow, American Academy of Optometry
    Medical Education
    • SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
