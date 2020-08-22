Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Martin, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Martin works at Clear View Vision Care in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.