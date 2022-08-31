Dr. Jeffrey Manucci, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Manucci, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Manucci, DC is a Chiropractor in Erie, PA.
Locations
Manucci Chiropractic Center2236 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 868-2663
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manucci?
OVER THE PAST YEAR OF DRIVING FOR UBER, I DEVELOPED A SCIATIC TYPE OF PAIN IN MY UPPER LEG AND NECK DISCOMFORT. EVEN THOUGH I EXERCISE REGULARLY AND GET WEEKLY ACCUPRESSURE MASSAGES, WHICH DO HELP, IT WASN'T UNTIL I HAD DR. MANUCCI START TO RE-ALIGN MY BODY DID I START TO FEEL NORMAL AGAIN. THIS DOCTOR IS AMAZING. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIS EXPERTISE
About Dr. Jeffrey Manucci, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477543098
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manucci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.