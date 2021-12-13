Jeffrey Manese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Manese, PA-C
Jeffrey Manese, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA.
Jeffrey Manese works at
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Family Medicine45 Castro St Ste 432, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 865-3737
- Cigna
I've been seeing Jeffrey for many years (15?) and he's an incredible caring PA who takes time to listen, ask questions and ensure the best quality of medicine.
About Jeffrey Manese, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619023769
Jeffrey Manese accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Manese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Manese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Manese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Manese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Manese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.