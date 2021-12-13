See All Physicians Assistants in San Francisco, CA
Jeffrey Manese, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jeffrey Manese, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

Jeffrey Manese works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Family Medicine in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Family Medicine
    45 Castro St Ste 432, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 865-3737
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2021
    I've been seeing Jeffrey for many years (15?) and he's an incredible caring PA who takes time to listen, ask questions and ensure the best quality of medicine.
    — Dec 13, 2021
    Photo: Jeffrey Manese, PA-C
    About Jeffrey Manese, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619023769
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Manese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Manese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Manese works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Family Medicine in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Jeffrey Manese’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Manese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Manese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Manese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Manese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

