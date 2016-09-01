See All Chiropractors in Pleasant Prairie, WI
Jeffrey Malone, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
3.5 (5)
Overview

Jeffrey Malone, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Pleasant Prairie, WI. 

Jeffrey Malone works at Aurora Children Health in Pleasant Prairie, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Pleasant Prairie Ambulatory Surgery Center
    12500 Aurora Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 857-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Aurora Medical Group Inc.
    3301 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 857-5000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 01, 2016
    My initial visit was in an effort to find relief from various issues I was dealing with - unending headaches, extremely sore muscles, constant dizziness, etc. Dr. Malone was recommended as someone I might talk to. I am so happy I did! It appears that each of these "symptoms" was the result of issues with my spine. I am not expecting a quick and easy recovery, but am definitely on the right path! Yes, I would recommend Dr. Malone!
    Phyllis in Kenosha, WI — Sep 01, 2016
    About Jeffrey Malone, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891861472
