See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD

Optometry
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Lewis works at Lenscrafters #237 in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chisom Ibebuchi, OD
Dr. Chisom Ibebuchi, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jacquelyn Yi, OD
Dr. Jacquelyn Yi, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, OD
10 (301)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lenscrafters #237
    5870 E Broadway Blvd Ste 302, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 745-0770
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?

    Feb 18, 2018
    Dr. Lewis worked with me for over a year to get my hard contacts to fit. My vision can no longer be corrected with glasses due to an eye disease, so on top of misdiagnosis', fitting me for contacts is not an easy thing to do. I had about 5 visits, only paid for the first, and finally had a comfortable pair. Dr. Lewis is professional and knowledgeable, explained the disease, and stuck with me. I won't go anywhere else.
    Andie in Tucson — Feb 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lewis to family and friends

    Dr. Lewis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lewis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942261789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.