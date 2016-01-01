Dr. Jeffrey Laferla, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laferla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Laferla, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Laferla, OD is an Optometrist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Laferla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LaFerla Family Eyecare OD PC8301 N Congress Ave, Kansas City, MO 64152 Directions (816) 403-3886
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laferla?
About Dr. Jeffrey Laferla, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093823924
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laferla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laferla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laferla works at
Dr. Laferla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laferla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laferla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laferla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.