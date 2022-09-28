Jeffrey Kwong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Kwong, NP
Jeffrey Kwong, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Jeffrey Kwong works at
Chelsea Collaborative Medical Care Pllc314 W 14th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 620-0144
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Jeffrey is a great Healthcare professional. He is knowledgeable, responsive, and caring. He listens to everything carefully and knows exactly how to deal with any situation that arises. I feel listened to, and trust his expertise and acumen. Highly recommended.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376692277
Jeffrey Kwong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Kwong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Kwong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Kwong.
