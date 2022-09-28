See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Jeffrey Kwong, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Jeffrey Kwong, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Jeffrey Kwong works at Gotham Medical Group in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chelsea Collaborative Medical Care Pllc
    314 W 14th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 620-0144
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jeffrey Kwong, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376692277
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Kwong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Kwong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Kwong works at Gotham Medical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Jeffrey Kwong’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Kwong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Kwong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Kwong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Kwong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

