Dr. Jeffrey Kertes, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kertes, PHD is a Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Dr. Kertes works at
Locations
Jennifer Margolis M.d. Pllc32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 60, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 851-1432
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional
About Dr. Jeffrey Kertes, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1689767733
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kertes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kertes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kertes works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kertes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kertes.
