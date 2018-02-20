Jeffrey Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Kelley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Murfreesboro, TN.
Jeffrey Kelley works at
Mid State Neurosurgery1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 217-1560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I was extremely pleased with Jeffery Kelly, PA. He followed up immediately with me regarding the X-rays I had taken after leaving his office.He was very personable and answered all my questions. Wouldn't it be nice if all our experiences in Physicians offices were of the same manner! Front office staff was courteous as well. S.Harris
Jeffrey Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
