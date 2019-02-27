Jeffrey Karp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Karp
Overview
Jeffrey Karp is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH.
Jeffrey Karp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Partners for Behavioral Health and Wellness Inc.24800 Highpoint Rd Ste A, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 342-5496
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Karp?
He has been helping my daughter for 3 months now. He has been able to pin point the root cause and have been diligently working with her. He is easy to talk to and will explain, update and follow up with any questions or concerns. My daughter finds him easy to talk to and trusts him. I am extremely happy we found him.
About Jeffrey Karp
- Psychology
- English
- 1205250347
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Karp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Karp works at
3 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.