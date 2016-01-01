Jeffrey Jordan, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeffrey Jordan, CNP
Overview
Jeffrey Jordan, CNP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH.
Jeffrey Jordan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Ohio Vascular Associates36445 Biltmore Pl, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 269-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Jordan?
About Jeffrey Jordan, CNP
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1770890055
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Jordan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Jordan works at
Jeffrey Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.