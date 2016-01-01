See All Vascular Surgeons in Willoughby, OH
Jeffrey Jordan, CNP

Vascular Surgery
Jeffrey Jordan, CNP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. 

Jeffrey Jordan works at Northeast Ohio Vascular Associates in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northeast Ohio Vascular Associates
    36445 Biltmore Pl, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 269-8346

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    About Jeffrey Jordan, CNP

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1770890055
    Jeffrey Jordan, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Jordan works at Northeast Ohio Vascular Associates in Willoughby, OH. View the full address on Jeffrey Jordan’s profile.

    Jeffrey Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Jordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

