Dr. Jeffrey James, DC
Dr. Jeffrey James, DC is a Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
LA Functional Neurology2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 103, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 550-6767Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend visiting Dr.Jeffery James if u have pain or are suffering from back injuries. He offers a decompression table and oxygen therapy. ????
About Dr. Jeffrey James, DC
- Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
- English
- 1093868382
Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.