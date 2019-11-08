See All Chiropractors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jeffrey James, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey James, DC

Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey James, DC is a Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. James works at LA Functional Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    LA Functional Neurology
    2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 103, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-6767
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. James?

Nov 08, 2019
I recommend visiting Dr.Jeffery James if u have pain or are suffering from back injuries. He offers a decompression table and oxygen therapy. ????
— Nov 08, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey James, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey James, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. James to family and friends

Dr. James' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. James

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey James, DC.

About Dr. Jeffrey James, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093868382
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey James, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. James works at LA Functional Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jeffrey James, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.