Dr. Jeffrey Idelson, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Idelson, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1966 Tice Valley Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Directions (925) 938-7057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Idelson for nearly 3 years. He is an excellent therapist and has helped me greatly during this time. We have been able to transition successfully to sessions over the phone (because of COVID) without missing a beat. Dr. Idelson listens to patients and takes a genuine interest in what is being said. His advice is practical and you never feel like you're being spoken down to. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Idelson, PSY.D
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689726994
Education & Certifications
- Calif State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Idelson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Idelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idelson.
