Dr. Jeffrey Hill, OD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hill, OD is an Optometrist in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Jeff Hill Inc.2129 SW Wanamaker Rd Ste B, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 272-6737
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr.hill for over 5 years now. Even after moving to lawrence KS two years ago, I still make the trip. Him and the staff are always polite and helpful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hill, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1265524565
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
