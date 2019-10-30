See All Physicians Assistants in Daytona Beach, FL
Jeffrey Harrell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Overview

Jeffrey Harrell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Jeffrey Harrell works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.
    1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4596
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jeffrey Harrell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275884678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Harrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Harrell works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Jeffrey Harrell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Harrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Harrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Harrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

