Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW

Behavioral Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Jeffrey Hanna works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sewell Primary Care
    485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 12, 2021
Dr. Hanna is an extremely patient and compassionate therapist who challenges his clients intellectually, spiritually and emotionally while providing a safe and professional environment. I am extremely grateful for his work and for all of the help while I was really struggling. Thank you for all that you do, Dr. Hanna!
JW — Jun 12, 2021
Photo: Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW
About Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW

Specialties
  • Behavioral Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467738898
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Widener
Frequently Asked Questions

Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jeffrey Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jeffrey Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeffrey Hanna works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Jeffrey Hanna’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Hanna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

