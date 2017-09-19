See All Psychologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, PHD is a Psychologist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Dr. Friedman works at Nell Bennett, LCSW, San Luis Obispo, CA in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nell Bennett, LCSW, San Luis Obispo, CA
    956 Walnut St Ste 200, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 545-9410
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2017
    Dr Friedman is amazing! He taught me how to use biofeedback to battle my extreme pain when meds are not enough! I went away for a couple of years to do charity work and used his methods the whole time. Now we go on occasional trips to help those in need and I know Dr Freidman will have new methods to give me the skills I need to battle the debilitating pain I live in every day. If your lost without hope and need to use integrative medicine when traditional meds are not enough, he's who to go to
    San Luis Obispo — Sep 19, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, PHD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861668469
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

