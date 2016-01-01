See All Family Doctors in New London, WI
Jeffrey Fillmore, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jeffrey Fillmore, NP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jeffrey Fillmore, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They graduated from Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.

Jeffrey Fillmore works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians New London
    1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4794
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jeffrey Fillmore?

Photo: Jeffrey Fillmore, NP
How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Fillmore, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Fillmore to family and friends

Jeffrey Fillmore's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jeffrey Fillmore

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Fillmore, NP.

About Jeffrey Fillmore, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1992382873
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Trinity College of Nursing &amp; Health Sciences
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeffrey Fillmore, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jeffrey Fillmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeffrey Fillmore works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI. View the full address on Jeffrey Fillmore’s profile.

Jeffrey Fillmore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Fillmore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Fillmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Fillmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.