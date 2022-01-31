See All Clinical Psychologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center,Dayton Ohio

Dr. Farb works at Jeffrey Brent Farb in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Brent Farb
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 350C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 872-7303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farb?

    Jan 31, 2022
    We saw Dr. Farb for several years for relationship counseling and help through death/loss. If it weren’t for him we would not have stayed married many times over. We are better spouses, parents and people for working with him.
    — Jan 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farb to family and friends

    Dr. Farb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972520971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center,Dayton Ohio
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farb works at Jeffrey Brent Farb in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Farb’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.