Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center,Dayton Ohio
Dr. Farb works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Brent Farb3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 350C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 872-7303
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farb?
We saw Dr. Farb for several years for relationship counseling and help through death/loss. If it weren’t for him we would not have stayed married many times over. We are better spouses, parents and people for working with him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Farb, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972520971
Education & Certifications
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center,Dayton Ohio
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farb works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.