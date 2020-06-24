Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Evilsizor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from Midwestern University, Glendale, Az and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Jeffrey Evilsizor works at
Locations
1
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6208Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
College Park Family Care Center - Stanley15101 Glenwood Ave, Stanley, KS 66223 Directions (913) 681-8866Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have deep respect and appreciation for Jeff Evilsizor. He has helped me navigate through several health issues. I appreciate that he doesn't just treat symptoms but seeks to find underlying causes. I also appreciate that he takes the time to listen to me and then think through potential treatment plans with me.
About Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457563140
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University, Glendale, Az
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Evilsizor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Evilsizor accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Evilsizor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Evilsizor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Evilsizor.
