Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from Midwestern University, Glendale, Az and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Jeffrey Evilsizor works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Stanley, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6208
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    College Park Family Care Center - Stanley
    15101 Glenwood Ave, Stanley, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 681-8866
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2020
    I have deep respect and appreciation for Jeff Evilsizor. He has helped me navigate through several health issues. I appreciate that he doesn't just treat symptoms but seeks to find underlying causes. I also appreciate that he takes the time to listen to me and then think through potential treatment plans with me.
    Dayna — Jun 24, 2020
    About Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457563140
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University, Glendale, Az
