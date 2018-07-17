Jeffrey Edelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Edelman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeffrey Edelman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Jeffrey Edelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jewish Family & Childrens Service5701 W Talavi Blvd Ste 180, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 486-8202
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Edelman?
I could not be happier with Jeff and his team. They are caring, efficient, hardworking and dedicated to their work. Jeff goes above and beyond to make sure his patients are well taken care of. If your looking for help, look no further! Thank you Jeff, for getting my life back on track!
About Jeffrey Edelman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457476921
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Edelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Edelman works at
5 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.