Jeffrey Denninger, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Jeffrey Denninger, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Jeffrey Denninger works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Jeffrey Denninger, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    English
    1598149221
    • 1598149221
    1598149221
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Denninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Denninger works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Jeffrey Denninger’s profile.

    Jeffrey Denninger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Denninger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Denninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Denninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

