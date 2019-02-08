Dr. Jeffrey Danco, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Danco, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Danco, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Green Brook, NJ.
Dr. Danco works at
Locations
American Institute for Counseling, Inc.314 US Highway 22 Ste J, Green Brook, NJ 08812 Directions (732) 469-6444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a solid counselor who is helping me to grow. I look forward to my sessions with him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Danco, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wittenberg University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danco works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Danco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danco.
