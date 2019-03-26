Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, OD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, OD is an Optometrist in Redding, CA.
Locations
- 1 3241 Churn Creek Rd, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 222-2020
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to second everything your first reviewer here said about Dr Cooper, especially about his sense of humour — a great bonus in a doc with his depth of expertise and pride in doing things exactly right. I asked another experienced and respected optometrist for a recommendation of someone exceptionally skilled in prescribing gas permeable lenses, and he sent me to Dr Cooper. As a patient with an astigmatic right eye who needs multi-focal lenses, I could not be more pleased and grateful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548245467
