Optometry
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, OD is an Optometrist in Redding, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3241 Churn Creek Rd, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 222-2020
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 26, 2019
    I would like to second everything your first reviewer here said about Dr Cooper, especially about his sense of humour — a great bonus in a doc with his depth of expertise and pride in doing things exactly right. I asked another experienced and respected optometrist for a recommendation of someone exceptionally skilled in prescribing gas permeable lenses, and he sent me to Dr Cooper. As a patient with an astigmatic right eye who needs multi-focal lenses, I could not be more pleased and grateful.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548245467
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

